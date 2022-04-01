CE confirms two int’l schools on the way

Two international schools have been approved and will soon be presented to the public, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng disclosed to a parliamentary plenary session on Tuesday.

“Macau not only needs schools for foundational education, which is supported by the government, but also international schools that are capable of attracting talent,” Ho said at the plenary meeting.

“In the near future, we will have two new international schools,” the head of the government elaborated. “In terms of talent acquisition, such facilities are essential.”

The piece of information revealed by the head of the government echoes an earlier report by the Times, unveiling plans for an international school in Coloane. Prior to Ho’s comment, the Education and Youth Development Bureau confirmed that the land will be home to a school.

His comment was part of the response to lawmaker Ma Io Fong’s question.

Ma had asked the head of the government about plans to relocate schools held within residential estates, commonly and colloquially known as “platform campuses” or “carpark campuses.”

These campuses are the results of an economical mindset of social facility inauguration under a relatively depressed economic cycle. Decades ago, when Macau needed more schools, it was decided that they would be built in indoor carpark levels, podiums or atria of residential estates, mainly in the northern part of the city, such as Fai Chi Kei, Iao Hon and Areia Preta.

Due to the small area and the lack of space for expansion, many of these schools only have a little to no spaces for activities, obstructing the multi-directional development of their students.

There have long been plans to relocate these campuses to open land, but still many relocations have not taken place.

Furthermore, the lawmaker also asked the head of the government how his team will secure land for campus use, under the Master Urban Plan.

The lawmaker works in the education sector as a teacher at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School.

In response, Ho disclosed that, basically, construction for educational needs is the responsibility of the government. Such properties will then be under the government’s ownership. Plans to resolve the platform campus problems will be available soon.

“School operators have been in the loop and many of them have already [have an idea] about where their new campuses will be,” Ho said.