CE congratulates China’s athletes on victories at Olympic Games

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng sent a note of congratulations to the delegation of Chinese athletes on their “marvelous and sensational achievements” at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ho’s warm message was delivered to the nation’s athletes on Sunday, August 8, which coincided with the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

The national team secured 38 gold medals, 32 silver medals, and 18 bronze medals.

Such achievements, Ho stated, had brought great honor to the country, and all Chinese people.

On behalf of all people across Macau, the CE delivered his “utmost respect and sincere congratulations” on all their efforts, triumphs and many breakthroughs.

Their feats “profoundly spurred the patriotic passion of the Macau public, and excited those Chinese people living overseas,” he stated.

In the letter, the CE also said that the residents of Macau will learn from the spirit, determination and steadfastness of the delegation.

“Such a spirit will further bind the Macau community as one, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic; and in the promotion, with greater confidence, of local economic diversification, while advancing the implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle in Macau as part of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he emphasized.

According to the official website, China was ranked second in terms of medal count, with a total score of 88.

The U.S. came on top of the list, winning 39 gold medals, 41 silver medals and 33 bronze medals, totaling 113.