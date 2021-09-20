CE congratulates return of Shenzhou-12 crew spacecraft

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng has sent a congratulatory message to the central government on the successful return of the Shenzhou-12 crew spacecraft to Earth. Shenzhou-12 was the 19th flight mission of the China’s space engineering programme. During their mission to China’s space station, the astronauts successfully completed two spacewalks. The crew worked and lived in the space station for 90 days, setting a record of an in-orbit stay by Chinese astronauts on a single mission. The return of Shenzhou-12 to Earth marks a breakthrough in the country’s space science programme and a leapfrog development in the nation’s space exploration experience.

UM calls for video competition entry

The Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre (CPC) of University of Macau’s (UM) Department of Portuguese, under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, has launched an inter-varsity short video competition. All university students in Macau are welcome to submit their videos before November 12. The theme of the competition is “Paixão,” a Portuguese word that indicates a strong feeling of attraction. The duration of the video should be between five and 10 minutes. Each team can only submit one video for the competition.