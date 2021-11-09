CE discusses boosting bilateral ties with Zhejiang



The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, spoke about Macau’s effort in accelerating development of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin with Zhejiang authorities, saying the SAR was welcoming this “major opportunity for advances in socio-economic development.”

Ho visited Shanghai and Hangzhou from November 4 to 7, where he met with leading officials of the Zhejiang Government in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang Province, in order to exchange views on how to extend bilateral ties.

In Shanghai, Ho attended the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

In Hangzhou, Ho met with the Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress, Yuan Jiajun.

The CE noted during the meeting that Macau and Zhejiang enjoyed close relations and cooperation; he additionally expressed that he was looking forward to seizing development opportunities with Zhejiang and fostering reciprocal ties.

Secretary Yuan said Zhejiang and Macau had enjoyed close links for a long time. He said the two sides had much potential in economic and trade-related matters, and the promotion of people-to-people exchanges.LV