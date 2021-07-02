CE discusses future development with mainland’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, has met with the deputy minister of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Xu, to exchange views on pandemic prevention and control as well as cooperation with the mainland on the promotion of Macau’s culture and tourism development, the Government Information Bureau said.

In the meeting, which took place at government headquarters, Ho made a brief presentation on Macau’s epidemic prevention efforts and the good results achieved so far.

The CE noted the major impact that the pandemic had made on the local tourism sector and its workers, and the need for the implementation of several governmental plans to help its recovery through a series of local tourism packages aimed at Macau residents.

Ho also said that some of these plans and itineraries are suitable to be promoted to tourists from the mainland.

The deputy minister of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Xu, said that the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan clearly defines the support to Macau in enriching the world center of tourism and leisure, and in creating a base of exchange and cooperation that promotes the coexistence of different cultures, with Chinese culture as the predominant one.

Pleased with the progress on pandemic control and prevention, Zhang also said that, in the sectors of culture and tourism, the local recovery shows an upward trend. He added that the Ministry intends to deepen cooperation between the two parties as well as boosting the work to implement the “Plan of Cultural and Tourism Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay.”