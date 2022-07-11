CE extends condolences on death of Japan’s Abe

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng extended deep condolences to the sudden and unfortunate passing of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Ho did so on behalf of the MSAR government, and in a personal capacity, and extended his condolences to Abe’s family, according to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau. “Macau and Japan had made good progress in cooperation in areas such as tourism and culture when Abe was Japan’s prime minister. Macau will continue to play its role in the country’s effort to work closely with Japan to promote Sino-Japanese relations,” the statement read.

Vehicles allowed in public carparks until July 31

In response to public parking needs, private vehicles will be temporarily permitted to park in public car parks for more than eight consecutive days until July 31. Amid the current closure of industrial and commercial non-essential services, vehicle owners can continue to park without additional application. Vehicles parked in excess of the eight-day limit stipulated in the Public Parking Service Regulations will not be locked and prosecuted, but the parking fee must be paid when leaving the venue. The Transport Bureau calls on the public to cooperate with the SAR’s epidemic prevention work.

Banks to close this week

Banks remain temporarily closed this week but will continue to provide necessary services to maintain social operations. The services include handling the cross-border settlement business, and purchasing medical supplies and livelihood security materials and other related financial services. Online banking, mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) and other self-service channels will operate as normal. Due dates of local settlement, loan, credit card repayment, and time deposit will be postponed to the next working day after reopening.