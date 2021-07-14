CE eyes closer ties with Zhejiang universities to nurture more talent

Macau’s Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng acknowledged that he is eyeing closer ties with higher institutions in Zhejiang province in order to nurture more local talent in the wellness, financial, technology and culture industries, and speed up the city’s economic diversification.

Ho’s remark was delivered in a closed-door meeting with Ren Shaobo, Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Zhejiang University on July 12.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged ideas about higher education and talent cultivation.

The CE stressed the emergence of the pandemic has made economic diversification all the more important for the city. However, he admitted that Macau has a shortage of local talent in the four aforementioned industries.

As such, Ho told Ren that he is hoping to foster closer cooperation with higher institutions in Zhejiang province to cultivate talent in the information technology (IT) and management fields.

Zhejiang University has stood as a major university in the mainland, having nurtured many talented alumni for the nation and Macau.

In response, Ren affirmed a commitment to forge a stronger collaborative relationship with Macau’s higher institutions. He said that the Zhejiang University has been embarking on a new partnership with other enterprises to build a better connection between academics and industries, and foster talent in related fields.

Ren also expressed admiration for Ho’s leadership, which has played a pivotal role in fostering social development and keeping the pandemic in check.

Other key authorities also attended the meeting, including Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, and Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office- designate Hoi Lai Fong. Some academics from the Zhejiang University were also present at the meeting.