CE: Gaming operators know better about tourist arrival outlook

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed his belief that gambling concessionaires “know better than the government” about the outlook on tourist arrival numbers.

His remark was given at a recent press conference in response to a question about the unattractiveness of Macau as a destination for foreign tourists, given its strict mandatory seven-day quarantine period, despite his urging the tourism industry to focus on attracting foreign visitors rather than mainland ones, as it has done over the past two decades.

Comments were made at the press conference about the difficulties that casino license bidders face in estimating tourist arrival numbers and evaluating their investments. In the worst-case scenario, they may need to break their promises as set out in the bidding documents due to insufficient tourist numbers and consequent income.

On this matter, the head of the government pointed to the resumption of group tours and travel endorsement digital applications to support his optimism. He added that those returning bidders – who have 20 years of experience under their belts – will be able to make up their minds based on historical information. For newcomers, he said that open data would help with their evaluations.

Ho emphasized that no land plots will be assigned for the use of major resorts, citing the provisions in the Land Law. In addition, if a new company wins the bid, it can start operating in an existing casino. As such, he said that “investments will not be major.”

Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong, who was also at the press conference, noted that he understood the concerns of license bidders given the current circumstances facing Macau.

Considering that this week, the government will meet all bidders regarding the bids for the first time, the officials were questioned on whether bidders would ask them how long Covid-19 control measures would be in place and what answers the government could be expected to give.

In reply, Ho said the government will not disclose details related to discussions undertaken during the bidding process, but he believes the bidders have their own ideas.

Cheong also refrained from commenting on the review on the National Security Law being a matter of concern for both common residents and foreign investors. He reiterated that the law review “is a protection on the rights of residents, the economy of Macau and the development of society.”