CE Ho Iat Seng meets with two associations to prepare Policy Address

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng has recently met with two associations separately to gather opinions for the preparation of his third Policy Address, which focuses on the Covid-19 pandemic and economic revitalization, among other topics.

The meeting between the CE and the Women’s General Association of Macau (AGMM) had a greater focus on family and gender related issues, such as gender mainstreaming, the construction of a child-friendly city, implementation of family policies, increase in supply of government housing and the expansion of the coverage of the Carer Subsidy.

The AGMM also called for the expediting of the construction of the Island Hospital, in addition to complimenting the government on its effort in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, the CE has also met with the Macau United Citizens Association (ACUM). The ACUM also complimented on the government’s effort in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ACUM gave suggestions in seven areas, namely the construction of herd immunity, the development of a diversified economy, the issuance of livelihood policies, the refinement of infrastructures, the encouragement of green travel, the reform of public administration and accountability, as well as the implementation of smart governance.

The CE thanked both organizations for their suggestions and opinions. Ho expressed his gratitude to the AGMM’s efforts in supporting the fight against Covid-19 in the past two years, especially helping with the citywide nucleic acid test drive.

Meanwhile, Ho agrees with the ACUM that support to local residents developing a career in Hengqin is a new crucial area. AL