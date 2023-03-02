CE holds talks with Chinese railway group, Singaporean investment company

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met separately with executives from Chinese railway manufacturer CRRC Corporation Ltd. and Singaporean investment company Temasek earlier this week.

Both meetings covered topics relating to the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The CRRC meeting also discussed infrastructure in Macau and the Temasek meeting the city’s economic diversification.

First, Ho commended the corporation’s achievements in railway development, describing its precedents as “a brilliant business card” for China for its developments. The CE further pointed out that Macau has a number of MICE events each year catering to the railway industry, and hoped that CRRC will continue its support for these events.

Represented by CEO Lou Qiliang, the CRRC delegation thanked the CE for the meeting and expressed hopes that the corporation’s greater participation in infrastructure development in various regions – including but not limited to Macau and Hengqin – will be achieved.

Meanwhile, the delegation from Temasek, led by its president for the China Region, Wu Yibing, expressed the company’s interest in investing in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The Singaporean megacompany is the owner of the Singapore Airlines and the full owner of the SMRT Corporation Ltd, the operator of Singapore’s subway services.

The CE recapped that Temasek, being a globally renowned business, had invested in mainland China for over 20 years. He highlighted that the experiences of Temasek are surely worth learning for Macau amid its development towards modern financial services and integration with the GBA and Hengqin.

In response, Wu remarked that China accounted for 22% of the company’s total global investments, and emphasized that the company has confidence in the future of the GBA and Hengqin, for which the CE expressed his appreciation.

Ho also disclosed that he would order the Monetary Authority of Macao to study how additional assistance could be offered to Temasek to support their investment in Hengqin.