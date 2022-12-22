CE in Beijing for four-day duty visit

The Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng is in Beijing from Dec. 21 to 24 to report to state leaders on the government work done in the past year and the policy blueprint for next year. While the CE is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Andre Cheong, will be Acting Chief Executive, according to the Government Information Bureau. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is also on the four-day duty visit, his first.

Restaurants and retail firms grow in October

Restaurants and retail businesses in Macau grew in October compared with the previous month. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated the revenue of interviewed restaurants and similar establishments rose 3.2% in October from September and 15.1% from the same month last year. Sales of interviewed retailers increased by 27.3% year-on-year in October but dropped 3.2% month-on-month.

Art biennale to bring local art to Shenzhen

The 2022 Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale recently completed its exhibition in Beijing and will move to the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning on Dec. 30. The Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale has been held every two years since 2008 and is an important event that promotes integration, development, exchange and cooperation in art within the mainland, Macau and Hong Kong. This year’s exhibition focuses on art and technology. Over 30 artists or art groups from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China were invited to take part in the biennale and hold a parallel dialogue in three sections.