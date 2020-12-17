CE inaugurates Patriotic Education Base

Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng yesterday presided over the opening ceremony of the Patriotic Education Base — an institute established to fortify nationalism and patriotism among local youngsters.

In his opening remarks, Ho said that the institute will enable Macau’s youths to be cognizant of Chinese culture and history, and help them better understand the historical development of China and Macau from different angles.

In the initial stage, the new establishment will provide on-site guided tours, complemented by multimedia, to educate young people about the nation’s culture and history.

The institute will also be the venue for regular activities centering upon Chinese cultural and liberal arts, cultural performances, and teacher and youth training activities. It will also showcase history-themed short films.

The SAR government encourages local schools, youth alliances and community organizations to make the most of the Patriotic Education Base. It will be used to launch more educational activities, aiming to instill knowledge about China in the city’s youngsters.

Ho also stressed how Macau was of paramount importance to the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. To this end, he said it is integral to cultivate a deep sense of nationalism among youngsters and strengthen their confidence in “One Country, Two Systems” as they are “the leaders of the city’s and the nation’s further development.”

Following the opening ceremony, authorities took a tour at the institute, guided by a group of young local students.

Some students commented that the site helps them understand the knowledge easier through the use of multimedia. In addition, they said the exhibitions cover a range of topics, ranging from economic achievements, Chinese philosophy and Macau’s history. This was information, the students said, that could not be acquired from textbooks.

The opening ceremony was also officiated by Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Edmund Ho Hau Wah, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR Luo Yonggang, other authorities, and representatives from local youth alliances.

The institute is located at the Handover Gifts Museum of Macau. The permanent exhibition revolves around China’s culture, history and modern achievements. Staff Reporter