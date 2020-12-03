CE: Infrastructure forum to usher in ‘potent impetus’ for economic recovery

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said that the 11th International Infrastructure Investment & Construction Forum (IIICF) would usher in “potent impetus” for the recovery of Macau’s economy.

With the support of the Central Government and the co-operation of the SAR Government, Ho said that the forum had become a pivotal platform for Macau’s participation in the construction of the “Belt and Road” Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area co-operation.

In his remarks, Ho described this year’s IIICF as offering “strong stimulation to the revitalisation of the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry and peripheral sectors.”

He also said that the government attached “great importance to regional infrastructure connectivity,” adding that locally, a number of public projects that were launched this year would act as the bedrock to support Macau’s economic development, both at present and in the upcoming period.

More than 400 entities and 1,000 political, business, and academic leaders have been invited to discuss infrastructure issues such as the opportunities and challenges faced by those involved in international infrastructure co-operation both online and offline.

The Vice-Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Bingnan, noted in his speech that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic globalisation had encountered a countercurrent, resulting in heightened risk aversion and dealing a blow to international infrastructure investment and construction. However, the dominant trend of accelerating infrastructure investment and construction through international co-operation would not change, he added.

The 11th IIICF, collaboratively hosted by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, launched yesterday at The Venetian Macao. JZ