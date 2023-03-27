CE meets ICBC heads

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has received a delegation from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) at the Government Headquarters. Ho thanked the bank for supporting Macau, especially during the past three years of Covid-19 restrictions. Ho expressed hopes that the ICBC will continue supporting Macau’s efforts to become a modern financial hub. ICBC Chairperson Chen Siqing thanked Ho and the government for their support for the bank and said it has, and will continue to, support the city’s development in accordance with the government’s direction.

