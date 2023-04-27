CE meets overseas Chinese community in Belgium

On the last stop from the 10-day European tour, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng met yesterday in Brussels a group of leaders of the overseas Chinese community in Belgium.

At the reception, Ho said he hoped the community’s leaders would strengthen ties with Macau businesses for mutual economic benefit.

Ho briefed overseas Chinese community leaders on the latest developments in, and prospects for, Macau, the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Also addressed in the meeting with the Chinese communities was the current promotional effort, in particular in overseas countries and regions, aiming to extend Macau’s market reach to international visitors.

As at previous occasions and meetings, the CE also gave a briefing on the “1+4” approach to support Macau’s appropriate economic diversification, as well as its expected outcomes.

Attending the reception was also the Ambassador of China to Belgium, Cao Zhongming. In turn, Cao noted the special advantages attributed to Macau by the central government authorities, noting that following such strategies, the local economy should recover fast from the effects of the pandemic.

Like others before him, Cao also put the Embassy in Belgium at the availability of all Macau people aiming to seek to deepen cooperation between Macau and Belgium as well as with other European countries, noting that the Embassy in Belgium will be able to collaborate further in terms of cultural affairs and the tourism sector.

Brussels was the last stop of the tour of the CE and Macau delegation who traveled to Portugal, Luxembourg, and Belgium before returning to Macau today.

Initially, the trip to Belgium was planned primarily for a visit to the European Union (EU) headquarters in Brussels and to meet some EU officials.

It was also expected that while in Brussels, the Macau delegation would meet Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment, Pierre-Yves Dermagne, as well as the Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, Rudi Vervoort, although as at press time there was no information available on these visits and meetings.