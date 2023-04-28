CE meets Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues of EU’s EEAS

On his last stop before returning to Macau, Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng met the Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues for the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Union (EU), Helena König in Brussels, Belgium.

The meeting addressed various topics including the strengthening of trade relations between Macau and the EU and post-pandemic economic recovery.

As in other meetings of the 10-day tour, the CE briefed König on the current situation and development direction of Macau, particularly noting the pandemic’s effects and the perspective of post-pandemic recovery.

The CE extended an invitation to all present to visit Macau to experience the city’s latest developments.

Ho noted the EU, as Macau’s second-largest trading partner, has a strategic role in Macau.

Ho said the region is keen to welcome EU member state entrepreneurs seeking more business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

König said the meeting was very productive and noted the advancements and opportunities currently offered in Macau and the region.

The meeting was also attended by several officials representing the EU, such as Political Assistant of the EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues, Suvi Roponen; and Head of EEAS’s Division for China, Dominic Porter.