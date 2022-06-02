CE meets with new Liaison Office director

The Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, met with the newly appointed director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR, Zheng Xincong, at the Government Headquarters yesterday. Ho remarked that the number of tourists visiting Macau has dropped significantly due to changes in the mainland pandemic situation this year. The Macau economy is facing significant difficulties and pressures as a result. However, Ho hopes that recent improvements in the mainland situation will bring about favorable conditions for the SAR’s economic recovery. Meanwhile, director Zheng Xincong emphasized that there has always been “close and good communication and cooperation between the Liaison Office and the SAR government, which must continue to be passed on,” according to the Government Information Bureau.

Kevin Thompson elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

A Macau-based academic has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as a new international honorary member in recognition of his outstanding achievements in performing arts. Kevin Thompson, master of Moon Chun Memorial College at the University of Macau (UM) joins the company of the academy’s notable members – from its founders John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton among others,– with his election. Thompson has received multiple honorary awards for cultural leadership such as the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the arts and to UK and Hong Kong cultural exchanges, and Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, for Arts, Education and Public Life, among others.

GP museum attracts over 50,000 visitors on first year

The Macau Grand Prix Museum celebrated its one year anniversary yesterday, offering free entry to visitors. Between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, a total of 50,079 people visited the museum, including 2,913 participants of the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” tour and 5,615 group visitors from schools and organizations. The local tourism bureau expanded the project of the Macau Grand Prix Museum to enrich the visitor experience with a broader variety of elements such as the debut of the 360-degree panoramic view and the new augmented reality (AR) view feature.