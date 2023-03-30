CE meets with Portuguese ambassador to China to bolster ties

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met with the Ambassador of Portugal to China, Paulo Jorge Pereira do Nascimento, to discuss Macau’s facilitating role between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, strengthening economic and trade cooperation, and patrimony linked to Portuguese culture and its conservation.

During the recent meeting at the Government Headquarters in Macau, the Chief Executive said that he would lead a delegation to Portugal in April, which will comprise officials of the SAR and local entrepreneurs, in a bid to “seek greater avenues for investment and trade between enterprises from the two places.”

The official also noted that the MSAR Government had always paid special attention to the contributions and cultural heritage of the Portuguese community in Macau. Accordingly, the city has striven to “help preserve the community’s unique traditions, language, culture, and customs.”

Such effort was reflected in the existing legal system, and could also be seen in the city’s education system, architecture, and public works, Ho said.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Nascimento said the Portuguese Government would offer the “utmost support regarding the Chief Executive’s forthcoming visit.”

Ambassador Nascimento also said that Macau’s platform roles would be helpful for enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries when it came to investment in, respectively, the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and other cities on the mainland. Staff Reporter