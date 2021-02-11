CE New Year Message: Accelerate economic diversification to speed post-pandemic recovery

In his annual new year message, welcoming the Year of the Ox, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng emphasized the need to accelerate Macau’s economic diversification for a quicker post-pandemic recovery.

In his message, delivered today [Thursday] at the end of the Year of the Rat, the CE said that, with the help of the Macau community, the government would “devote unrelenting effort to epidemic prevention and control, and speed up the task of economic recovery.” He added that to achieve such goals, “the government would additionally dedicate utmost efforts to accelerating adequate economic diversification, and to enhancing incessantly governance capabilities, to serve the public, while also advancing projects relating to people’s livelihoods.”

Ho noted that the past year was arduous, with the Covid-19 pandemic having serious effects globally and locally in terms of the economy and people’s day-to-day lives; a fact that was also reflected in the government’s work.

Expressing gratitude for the support from the Central Government, and the collective efforts of the local community, and the frontline workers, Ho remarked that Macau had been able to tackle the pandemic effects in a good manner, maintaining its socio-economic stability. He wished the whole community a joyful, healthy and prosperous Year of the Ox.

Last but not least, the CE extended his gratitude to all those working in the private and public sectors, who will continue to work over the new year holiday period so as to keep all essential services operating during this season.