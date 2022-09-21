CE, NPC Macau members meet for upcoming Policy Address

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng recently met with the Macau members at the National People’s Congress (NPC) to gather suggestions while compiling his next Policy Address.

The Policy Address is normally released in November.

According to a statement from the government, the meeting covered a variety of topics, from the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the bond market, to the reconstruction of old local districts and the city’s post-Covid economy.

After reiterating the popularity of the previous release of 3-billion-yuan bonds in Macau, Congressman Kou Hoi In, who is also the president of the local parliament, recapped the field trip to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region catering to all NPC Macau members, citing the old district rejuvenation in Liuzhou, a city in Guangxi, as a feasible lesson for Macau.

He pointed out that the Inner Harbor District has a multitude of iconic architectures and businesses, so revival of the district is recommended to transform it into a set of tourist attractions to inject new life into the neighborhood. Cultural tourism should also enjoy greater promotional attention in alignment with the national positioning of Macau as a world tourism and leisure center.

Meanwhile, Congressman Lau Ngai Leong suggested the local government focus its attention on improving hardware and software capabilities in the city in anticipation of the future release of bonds. In addition, he hoped that the government would continue refining Hengqin to attract further businesses and talent to improve popularity.

In addition, Congressman José Chui, a local lawmaker, suggested the government add commercial spaces to Light Rapid Transit (LRT) stations. He believed it would help lessen the financial burden on the government, while improving the appeal of LRT as a transport mode.

In response, the head of the government pledged he would spare no effort on e-governance, Big Data, talent cultivation and academic development work.