CE officiates opening of Macao Week in Sichuan

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng officiated the opening of the “Macao Week in Sichuan-Chengdu” on Friday.

The event presented a mega roadshow at Jiaozi Plaza, Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Chengdu, to promote the city’s diverse elements of tourism and commerce, showcase the diversity of “tourism +” and raise Macau’s profile as a “healthy, safe and glamorous destination.”

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong, remarked that the roadshow is jointly presented by Sichuan and Macau, engaging various governmental entities, enterprises, commerce associations, performance groups and so forth to bring Macau’s “tourism +” to Chengdu.

The event manifests the diversity of tourism elements Macau has to offer through the mega roadshow, and fosters cooperation among related industry operators from both sides through the Tourism and MICE Presentation Seminar and Trade Networking Session, among other highlights.

Member of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial Committee of CPC and Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, Li Yunze, expressed in his remarks that Sichuan and Macau maintain a long-term close relationship.

He recalled that in the wake of the earthquake in Wenchuan on May 12 2008, the SAR extended “benevolence and generous help across miles, fully manifesting the great spirit of the Chinese nation in supporting each other through adversity.”

In November 2018, Sichuan and Macau established the mechanism of Sichuan-Macau Cooperation Conference officially to unveil a new chapter for exchange and cooperation.

The two places have attained significant results of exchange and cooperation in the fields of tourism, MICE, culture, finance, Chinese medicine, technology, professional services, commerce and trade, education and health among others.

Meanwhile, to boost commercial and trade exchange and cooperation between enterprises in Chengdu and Macau, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held the “Chengdu-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session.”

103 enterprises from various industries including trade, food/product retail and distribution, electronic commerce, tourism, participated in the event.

A total 82 matching sessions took place, covering areas such as food souvenir and wine distribution, essential oil collaboration project, products’ launch on e-commerce platform. LV