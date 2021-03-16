CE: Patriots governing Macau a social, political foundation

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng emphasised yesterday the determination of the SAR government to adhere to the fundamental principle of “patriots governing Macau.”

In a bid to maintain Macau’s long-term stability and prosperity, the city’s top official highlighted that it is vital to persist in the principle of “patriots governing Macau,” calling on government officials to pay close attention to the aspirations set out in the recent annual meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

In a briefing session held yesterday to share information on policies and aspirations outlined in the recent Two Sessions in Beijing, Ho stressed the need “for unswerving effort to ensure ‘patriots governing Macau’” as it is the “social and political foundation of the city.”

“This would ensure the steady progress in Macau of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle,” he said.

He also reminded that the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Macau, set for September 12, must be held in line with the political principle and standard of having patriots at core.

“The Legislative Assembly election should be held in a law-based, fair, just, open, and clean manner, while making sure the ‘One country, two systems’ principle was steadfastly applied in Macau without being bent or distorted,” said the CE.

In addition, Ho said that the government would firmly adhere to the holistic view of national security, “devoting effort to staying highly vigilant and fortifying comprehensively the work relating to safeguarding national security.”

In his speech, the CE also remarked that there is a need for Macau to proactively align with the national 14th Five-Year Plan, which was released at the Two Sessions, in order to engage further in the national development effort.

Macau’s second Five-Year Development Plan would be formulated with a view to Macau’s practical situation, and in line with national strategies, Ho revealed, adding that the SAR would spare no effort in seizing development opportunities presented by the country.

This includes complementing Macau’s respective advantages with those of the mainland, and advancing – in a coordinated way – development mechanisms.