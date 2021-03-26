CE pledges to extend support to residents’ union

At the reception celebrating the 37th Anniversary of the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macao (UGAMM), Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng remarked that the government “will continue its support” for the group.

“The Macau SAR Government will continue to support the UGAMM in the development of its activities, namely with regard to the improvement of equipment and facilities necessary for the provision of community services and that of the quality and diversification of its services,” the CE pledged in his speech.

He also expressed his hope, on behalf of the government, that the General Union will continue to provide more specific and multifaceted services with an innovative and explorational spirit, in order to make new contributions to the prosperity and stability of Macau.

Ho has also highlighted the group’s commitment to patriotism. “The UGAMM, founded in 1983, has always persisted in the tradition of love for Motherland and Macau, as well as in the support for ‘One Country, Two Systems’ Principle, making historical contributions to the successful return of Macau to the Motherland,” the CE remarked.

The UGAMM, he said, has united residents and has always been at the service of the population in a pragmatic way and for the sake of their well-being, playing a fundamental role in the management and provision of services to the public.

He added that the group has trained generations of political personages under the guidance of patriotism.

On the prospects of the coming year, Ho encouraged the group to be prepared for “opportunities and challenges.” He reiterated that this year marks the beginning of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan of the country, which is based on a new pattern of development of “double cycles.”

“The 14th Five-Year Plan includes several policies and measures to support the development of Macau with a view to integrating it into the context of national development,” he stressed. “In view of Macau’s situation, we will promote the appropriate and diversified development of its economy, promote the construction of a strong cooperation zone between Guangdong and Macau in Hengqin and participate in high-quality development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, with a view to our integration towards national development.”

The CE also expressed his “great joy” for the celebration of the anniversary. “I wish the General Union further progress in its development. I also wish you all health and happiness,” the government head remarked. AL