CE pledges to take references from national youth group for Policy Address

Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, has pledged he will take into account the suggestions and opinions presented at a meeting by the All-China Youth Federation.

The head of the government met with the national group, led by its vice president Alvis Lo, on Monday. Lo is also the director of the government’s Health Bureau.

Ho said the government will undertake a comprehensive analysis of the suggestions received at the meeting. The suggestions will be used for policy formulation in related areas next year.

The Chief Executive said education on patriotism should start with understanding the country’s Constitution, as well as the city’s Basic Law and the Law on Safeguarding National Security.

At the same time, he added, it is necessary to strengthen younger generations’ understanding of the importance of national security. Only in this way can patriotic education develop and the tradition of loving the motherland and Macau be passed on.

In addition, the head of the Unitary Police Service (CPU, Leong Man Cheong, noted his team has done a lot of work to benefit young people. It is hoped the majority of young people can develop a correct sense of mission and values as they grow up, and become citizens who dare to take responsibility, abide by the law and have good morals.

At the meeting, Lo said that under the care and guidance of the Chief Executive, the members of the All-China Youth Federation Macao Chapter have given full play to their own advantages in different fields.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Becky Song, a member in the Standing Committee of the Federation, expressed her hopes that the government would improve its work in several areas. Such areas include the refinement of social mobility, training on the acknowledgement of the system, the expansion on the areas for youth development and the use of Macau law in Hengqin for arbitration purposes.