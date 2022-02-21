CE presents awards to 22 individuals and entities

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, presented awards to a total of 22 individuals and organisations Friday for their achievement, outstanding contribution or distinguished service on behalf of Macau in 2021.
No Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus or Grand Lotus were awarded this year.
The Golden Lotus is awarded to individuals or entities said to have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the MSAR.
The Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus, the highest honor awarded by the Macau SAR, was given to the private Kiang Wu Hospital and to Chui Sai Cheong, vice-president of the Legislative Assembly.
Seven types of Medal of Merit are awarded, covering Professions; Industry and Commerce; Tourism; Education; Culture; Philanthropy; and Sports.
Each of the awards in these categories is for individuals or entities that have made major or excellent contributions in their respective fields. JW
Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit Award recipients
Medal of Merit – Professions
State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine (University of Macau)
State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese
Medicines (Macau University of Science and Technology)
Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce
U Seng Pan
Wu Tat Chong
Medal of Merit – Tourism
Cinco de Outubro Pastelaria (Macau), Limitada
Medal of Merit – Education
Rui Paulo da Silva Martins
Medal of Merit – Culture
Chui Weng Chi
Au Chon Hin
Medal of Merit – Philanthropy
Emergency Department of Conde S. Januário Hospital
Medal of Merit – Sports
Kuok Kin Hang
Honorific Title – Merit
Chen Yu Chia
Chen Pui Lam