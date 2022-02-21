CE presents awards to 22 individuals and entities

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, presented awards to a total of 22 individuals and organisations Friday for their achievement, outstanding contribution or distinguished service on behalf of Macau in 2021.

No Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus or Grand Lotus were awarded this year.

The Golden Lotus is awarded to individuals or entities said to have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the MSAR.

The Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus, the highest honor awarded by the Macau SAR, was given to the private Kiang Wu Hospital and to Chui Sai Cheong, vice-president of the Legislative Assembly.

Seven types of Medal of Merit are awarded, covering Professions; Industry and Commerce; Tourism; Education; Culture; Philanthropy; and Sports.

Each of the awards in these categories is for individuals or entities that have made major or excellent contributions in their respective fields. JW

Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit Award recipients

Medal of Merit – Professions

State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine (University of Macau)

State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese

Medicines (Macau University of Science and Technology)

Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce

U Seng Pan

Wu Tat Chong

Medal of Merit – Tourism

Cinco de Outubro Pastelaria (Macau), Limitada

Medal of Merit – Education

Rui Paulo da Silva Martins

Medal of Merit – Culture

Chui Weng Chi

Au Chon Hin

Medal of Merit – Philanthropy

Emergency Department of Conde S. Januário Hospital

Medal of Merit – Sports

Kuok Kin Hang

Honorific Title – Merit

Chen Yu Chia

Chen Pui Lam