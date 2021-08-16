CE pushes for strengthened efforts against cyberattacks

The government must commit itself to fortifying efforts against cyberattacks to ensure national security amidst the increasingly intense digital threats facing the world, according to the city’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.

In a plenary meeting convened by the Cyber Security Committee on August 12, Ho, who is also the committee’s president, explained that cybersecurity risks in the first half of this year were severe, with global governments and enterprises, including in Macau, subject to serious digital attacks.

Given this, the government must act proactively to lay a more solid foundation to protect the city against the heightened level of cyberattacks.

He added that the city is now facing a “complicated” security situation, especially as Macau will see the Legislative Assembly Election in September.

Ho’s pledge will see the government elevate its cybersecurity regime to a “strategically high level,” which will actively connect with the nation’s digitalization plan. The government will continue to strike a balance between ensuring cyber safety and the city’s development, and engage all parties to actively participate in the construction of a bolstered digital shield.

In conclusion, Ho affirmed that the government will embark on this endeavor in three key directions: strengthening efforts to supervise and support operators, tailoring relevant requirements for operators based on their needs, and cultivating talent in network security.

He directed the Cybersecurity Incident Alert and Response Centre, coordinated by the Judiciary Police, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau and the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau, to continue to enhance capabilities to detect and guard against cyberattacks.

The meeting was also attended by other top officials, including Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak and Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong Weng Chon.