CE recaps lessons for Macau from 20th Congress at gov’t seminar

Chief Executive Ho Lat Seng called for everyone to “diligently acquire and accurately comprehend” the spirit of the 20th Congress at a government seminar yesterday.

Yesterday the government held two seminars on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which is commonly known as the 20th Congress. One of the two sessions accommodated government officials, and the other accommodated local association leaders.

Both sessions were presided over by the national 20th Congress seminar taskforce, comprising a group of officials from the capital city.

In his speech, Ho requested that participants cultivate in-depth understanding of the Congress’s “significant meaning” to Macau and Hong Kong, of the transformations of the past five years and those expected in the next ten years, of the fruits of innovation from the major theories garnered by the “directive thinking”, of that nation’s mission, strategy and disposition, as well as of the version of One Country Two Systems following the Congress.

He also expressed his satisfaction about the city gradually acquiring the Congress’ spirit and his appreciation to the seminar taskforce.

At the same occasion, Vice Director Yang Wanming of the SARs Affairs Office of the State Council recapped in a speech that both Central and local governments have implemented policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He believed that Macau’s economic revivals will happen soon and stronger under One Country Two Systems.

Shen Chunyao, member of the seminar taskforce, reiterated the importance of One Country Two Systems, both the status of the Consitution and the Basic Law, as well as the implementation of Patriots Ruling SARs.

Most officials attended the morning session. Three officials talked to the press in the afternoon, namely U U Sang, acting president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Liu Dexue, director of the Legal Affairs Bureau, and Chang Cheong, consultant at the Office of the Secretary for Security.

All of them spoke highly of the seminar, which had given them more clear and in-depth understanding of the spirit of the Congress.

U asked how Macau should live out the spirit of the Congress in the context of the development of the Greater Bay Area. The response he received, according to U, was to comply with One Country Two Systems and the 14th Five-year Plan, as well as participating in the development of, and eventually utilizing, Macau’s position as a Lusophone-China link.

Liu and Cheong reflected on their respective areas of law and national security.