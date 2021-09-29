CE receives flag of National Games

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has received the flag of the National Games of China, as a symbol of Macau’s role as co-host of the 15th National Games in 2025.

The flag-handover ceremony was held at the closing of the 14th National Games on Monday in Xi’an city, Shaanxi Province.

Macau will organize and host the 15th Games jointly with Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Also attending Monday’s flag-handover ceremony were the Governor of Guangdong, Ma Xingrui, and the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

Ho commented that co-organizing the 15th National Games will enable Macau to take part in the highest-level and largest domestic sporting games in the country.

He added that Macau will work closely with Guangdong and Hong Kong to organize the 2025 event according to the strict principles of “simplicity, safety and brilliance.”

The National Games are organized by the General Administration of Sport.

As announced by the State Council on August 26, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau will co-organize the 15th edition, the first time several places have organized a single edition of the National Games, and the first time for Macau to be involved in the organization of the event.

Macau sent a 154-strong delegation to Shaanxi for the Games. Macau athletes took part in a total of 17 events, including: water sports (swimming, synchronized swimming, and diving), cycling (road and track), triathlon, beach volleyball, table tennis, badminton, tennis, karate-do, judo, taekwondo, fencing, boxing, wushu (taolu and sanda formats), shooting, canoeing, and sailing (RS:X windsurfing and Laser-class dinghy).

Macau athlete Jugo Kuok Kin Hang claimed a bronze in the men’s kata (routine) event. It was the first medal won by a local athlete in the history of the National Games. LV