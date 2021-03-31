CE reiterates importance of safe election this year

The government must ensure that the Legislative Assembly (AL) elections, scheduled for September this year, will run smoothly, Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng reiterated during the first plenary of the year of the National Security Defense Commission. Ho is also the president of the Commission.

At various occasions prior to this, including some taking place in the country’s capital city, the head of the Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government has reiterated the importance of ensuring a safe election that is not influenced by external powers.

Ho remarked that the uncertainty regarding the global environment caused by the pandemic and its consequences has shown that the impacts and non-traditional threats in the area of ​​security are no less damaging than traditional areas.

Ho also warned that such concerns may even undermine the national security in the traditional context. Therefore, the SAR must firmly pursue the general concept of national security, as presented by President Xi Jinping.

Vice-President of the Commission and Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, and members, Secretary for Administration and Justice, Cheong Weng Chon, and Director of the Judiciary Police, Sit Chong Meng, reported on the most up-to-date work and complementary legislation related to the defense of National Security, as well as the state of operation of the national security defense enforcement bodies.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the CE identified several risks and challenges that could affect general security, as well as giving members important guidance in relation to this year’s work, such as ensuring that the new enforcement entities for the defense of National Security come into full operation by the year’s end and make progress in complementary legislation in the area of National Security. AL