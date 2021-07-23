CE respects CAEAL’s decision, vowing freedom of speech isn’t compromised

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng assured the public yesterday that the city’s freedom of speech — a privilege enjoyed by every resident — “has never been narrowed.”

The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) recently decided to disqualify a group of 21 candidates in six groups from running in the coming Legislative Assembly (AL) election, as they were proven not to uphold Macau’s Basic Law or maintain faithfulness to the SAR region. Ever since, some residents have expressed concerns that this may undermine freedom of speech.

This was the first time the CE has made public remarks in response to the disqualifications. He commented on the matter to the media on the sidelines of the 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (12th IIICF) yesterday.

“There is no problem [with residents] criticizing the government. The government should take criticism if it does not perform well. This is [a principle] we are sticking to,” Ho emphasized.

When asked if residents can mention “universal suffrage,” Ho affirmed that residents will not be held accountable for making any such statements. However, regarding remarks made by lawmakers, Ho said that it depends on the occasion.

He also stressed that he did not oppose universal suffrage, which is a broad policy direction that cannot be achieved immediately.

The city’s leader refuted public discussions, confirming that “no candidates are disqualified simply because they condemned the government. This [alleged] criterion has never existed.”

Ho stressed he respects the decisions of CAEAL, and also the judicial independence of Macau.

When asked whether it is contradictory for two existing lawmakers to be disqualified from the AL election, Ho said there is no contradiction as “different stages will see different systems formulated.” The next round [of AL election] will also have different yardsticks too, he said.

As such, if an aspiring candidate meets the requirements set by CAEAL for the coming AL election, they will be entitled to qualify as a candidate.

He confirmed CAEAL singled out the disqualified candidates based on seven criteria. Among others, the requirements stipulate that all candidates must safeguard the constitutional order established by the Constitution and the Basic Law, safeguard national unity and territorial integrity, and safeguard the ban on the collusion of candidates with foreign countries or forces in infiltrating the governing bodies of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

The CE also emphasized that the fundamental principle of being Chinese is to comply with the nation’s Constitutional Law and uphold the principles of “One country, two systems.”

Ho stated the disqualification issue will finally come down to the decision of the Court of Final Appeal, and vows that he respects the decision to be laid down by the court. Those three lists, with their appeal requests rejected by CAEAL, have the right to file judicial appeals to the highest court by July 22.

On Wednesday, the appeals of the three disqualified lists were rejected by CAEAL.