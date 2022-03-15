CE says economy still ‘unsettled’

Although Macau’s economy is seeing a trend toward gradual recovery, uncertainty still exists in the outlook, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said at the Economic Development Committee plenary yesterday.

He highlighted the government’s implementation of economy-stabilizing policies, which were effective in steadying the economy and avoiding deep troughs. However, he advised that people from all walks of life should be vigilant during the upcoming uncertainties.

Ho reminded the plenary that this year is key to Macau’s seizing the opportunities from the country’s development. The government will unify and lead the people to implement in an orderly fashion the goals, missions and measures set forth in the “Second Five-year Plan,” on the foundation of effectively managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another key point is that the city should actively and pragmatically push forward the construction of the cooperation zone in Hengqin, so that the city’s economy can be adequately diversified and become sustainable.

Traditional Chinese Medicine is also a key factor in fostering Big Health, modern financial services, high and new technologies, and convention and exhibition, the head of the government added. He also mentioned the amendment to the gaming law as key to Macau’s future.

He stressed that the development of the city relies on people from all walks of life. AL