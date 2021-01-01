CE: Socioeconomic stability maintained despite Covid-19 crisis

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng said that Macau has maintained its socioeconomic stability, despite the arduousness of the year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

In his New Year message, the city’s leader pledged that the government would continue to optimize its work to improve local people’s livelihoods and ensure employment for Macau residents.

The latest official data shows that the number of unemployed residents stands at 11,600.

Due to the current economic downturn, the majority of the business operators – particularly gaming operators – have been prioritizing local residents over blue-card holders, which in turn has decreased the number of non-residents in the city.

Meanwhile, Ho vowed that his administration would ensure the efficient organisation of the seventh Legislative Assembly election, aiming to make sure it will be conducted in a “fair, impartial and transparent manner.”

This will help to consolidate the political foundation for the development of a patriotic society, he added.

No dates have been announced by the Electoral Affairs Committee for when the election will be held, as the committee admitted that the lingering effects of the pandemic will be a major challenge for the election.

The last election was held in September 2017.

In his message, the top official called on the public to assist the government in implementing its strategy of “preventing imported cases and a rebound of the epidemic,” and of normalisation of pandemic control measures in day-to-day life.

Despite the strict measures that have been imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus – particularly the new U.K. strain – Ho expressed confidence that the city would overcome the pandemic, citing the launch of Covid-19 vaccines.

The government announced last month that 800,000 vaccines are expected to arrive in phases from this month, with frontline medical staff and paramedics to be prioritized.