CE to attend AL session Aug. 9

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly on August 9 to answer Legislative Assembly (AL) members’ questions on government policy and social issues. The CE attends question-and-answer sessions at the AL to enhance communication with AL members, as well as optimize administrative transparency and update the public on the progress of government work. The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster TDM.

City records two new asymptomatic cases

Health authorities have announced that two new asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were detected in Macau on August 1, involving a 51-year-old male and a 70-year-old female. Authorities said neither person had previously been infected with Covid-19, and both have now been moved into quarantine. So far, Macau has recorded 791 confirmed cases and 1,381 asymptomatic positive cases.

Casinos resume operation gradually

The Gaming Inspection, and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has indicated that casinos must strictly implement the pandemic prevention measures now that the stabilization period has begun. Health bureau guidelines require the gaming industry to thoroughly clean and disinfect casinos areas. Residents entering casinos must also show a green code and have their body temperature measured. The DICJ is continuing to conduct inspections and coordinate with gaming companies to implement pandemic prevention measures, to enable the gaming industry to gradually resume business.