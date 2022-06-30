CE to attend Hong Kong’s 25th anniversary and inauguration of John Lee

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng is in Hong Kong until July 1 as the neighboring region marks the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland.

During his visit Ho will also attend the inauguration of Hong Kong’s sixth-term government tomorrow.

Ho was invited by the HKSAR Chief Executive, Carrie Lam.

To take part in the celebratory events, the Government Information Bureau stated that the “delegation will closely observe the anti-epidemic requirements of the HKSAR government.”

A week prior to departing Macau, members of the Macau delegation began self-monitoring of their health and have been performing a daily rapid antigen test and nucleic acid test. When in Hong Kong, “the delegation will be under a closed-loop management system, strictly following anti-epidemic rules, including those on testing,” the bureau stated.

This means that the delegation, including Ho, will not be required to quarantine.

On their return to Macau, the Health Bureau will require the delegation to undergo a nucleic acid test on the first, second, fourth and seventh days after their re-entry. During that period, delegation members are not allowed to attend activities that would require the removal of a protective face mask.

Secretary for Administration and Justice Andre Cheong will be Acting Chief Executive during this period.

Hong Kong police confirmed Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary.

Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee, tomorrow.

Xi’s visit will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic began about two and a half years ago. It comes as Hong Kong faces a new spike in infections following what was by far its worst and deadliest Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.