CE to deliver Policy Address Nov. 15

The Chief Executive,Ho Iat Seng, will deliverthe Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2023, on November 15 at the Legislative Assembly(AL). The session will be held at 3 p.m and will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5 p.m., when Ho will answer questions from the press. The following day, Ho will attend a plenary meeting of the AL, to explain the government’s policy programme, and to take questions from the lawmakers.

Surrenderof tourismguest lists mandatory from mid-Nov.

Two new executive regulations will take effect from November 16 to order the surrender of lists of airline passengers and crews as well as non-local hotel guests to the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The purpose of this is “to help refine entry-exit management measures and prevent crimes,” according to the Executive Council in a statement. The airline lists must be surrendered after the boarding process. The hotel guest lists, meanwhile, will only concern those staying without Macau-issued ID documents, and those with Macau-issued IDs who are accompanying somebody who does not have a Macau-issued ID. All data collected will be retained in the PSP database for five years.