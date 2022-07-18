CE under health self-management

When questioned about Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s condition amidst the announcement of the major measure of de facto lockdown, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong disclosed that the head of government is now under health self-management after his official visit to Hong Kong. However, although not seen at any press conference lately, he has, according to Cheong, been kept apprised of all policy adjustments and updates. In accordance with Health Bureau measures, entrants from Hong Kong must be quarantined for 10 days upon arrival, before having seven days of health self-management. Ho attended Hong Kong’s handover anniversary on July 1.

DSAL to process non-resident permits after partial lockdown

Employers may submit a renewal application to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) on the day of resumption of business for their employees whose permits are expiring from July 18 to 24, according to a statement issued by the bureau. The bureau will process renewal applications that have already been submitted as soon as possible after normal business operations resume. This comes after the government announced a continued suspension of non-essential services amid the current outbreak. If an employment permit application for a non-local employee is related to pandemic prevention work or other emergencies, the applicant can submit the application directly by email to dsaldctnr@dsal.gov.mo.

Food delivery drivers’ labor rights regulated

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) director Wong Chi Hong has stated that the labor rights and interests of food delivery drivers as employees are regulated by the Labor Relations Law and related laws. If there is an affiliation between food delivery platform company and food delivery driver, the drivers provide services and receive returns under the direction of the company. Thus, the drivers are employees and the company as an employer must purchase labor insurance to ensure that employees are effectively protected against damage that may arise from workplace accidents.