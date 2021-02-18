CE visits members of the public from different sectors during CNY

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng visited a number of neighborhoods during the Lunar New Year in a bid to gain a better understanding of business conditions in the city.

On Tuesday, Ho visited Old Taipa Village, as well as locations near the Ruins of St Paul’s, Senado Square, and other areas as part of a series of tours by the Chief Executive to a number of facilities during the Lunar New Year period, to offer greetings to members of the public, including civil servants.

A few days prior, the CE also visited construction sites at the Islands District Medical Complex, the fourth Macau-Taipa bridge at the New Urban Zone Area A; as well as housing for the elderly. During the visits, Ho was briefed on the latest planning for, and progress of work on, the respective projects.

The CE visited the new wholesale market at the Macau area of the Zhuhai-Macau Cross-Border Industrial Zone. He spoke to staff from the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Laboratory Division to better understand their daily work, particularly in relation to quarantine and inspection on imported cold-chain food, and regarding workflow on environmental and equipment checks for possible Covid-19 presence, namely in the wholesale market and in wet markets across the city.

Additionally, Ho visited facilities of the Public Security Police Force, and of the Fire Services Bureau, as well as several social services centres run by non-governmental associations. LV