CE wants more performances to use historical venues

More artistic and cultural performances should use historical venues to connect with Macau’s background culture and heritage, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, said on the sidelines of the last concert of a series named “Unforgettable Melodies at the Saint Paul’s Ruins” held Saturday evening.

This was the last of a series of concerts by the Macao Orchestra held at the end of the stairway of the historical landmark. It attracted many residents and some passing tourists.

After the concert, the CE said holding the musical event at such a world heritage site “adds artistic realism on several levels. [It fuses] historic architecture with musical art and demonstrates the charisma of the meeting of eastern and western cultures, as well as linking culture and tourism, allowing residents and visitors to experience Macau’s uniqueness in terms of culture and traditional customs.”

He said more events of this kind should be planned for other historical venues of the city.

In the past, several artistic performances have been conducted at historical venues, under the Macao Arts Festival program that previously used venues such as Mount Fortress, where a Fado performance was held in 2015, among others. The use of such venues seemed to have been abandoned shortly after, giving way to performances held exclusively indoors. However, their use for such events could gain a new momentum.