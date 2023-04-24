Cebu Pacific to launch three weekly MFM-CRK flights

Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific said Friday it will launch three-times-weekly flights to Macau from Clark on April 28. The budget airline has increased its frequency and launched new flights from Clark to re-establish it as an important gateway for local and international travelers. The carrier will also launch daily flights of the Hong Kong-Clark route from April 26, daily flights to Singapore on April 28 and four-times weekly flights to Taipei on April 29.

