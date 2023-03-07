Cebu Pacific to recommence flights from Macau to Manila

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific will resume flights to and from Manila and Macau from March 28, providing another option for passengers to travel to the Philippines. Earlier this month, Air Asia also recommenced similar flights. The flight will operate three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. According to the Macau International Airport Co. Ltd (CAM), several airlines have made flight resumption plans as new carriers will launch air services to Bangkok, Haikou and Singapore starting next month, with airlines planning to open new routes to Jeju, Phnom Penh and the Maldives to Macau this year.

64-year-old driver dies in car accident

A man involved in a car accident in Avenida da Amizade died after being sent to Hospital Conde S. Januário. The Public Security Police Force (FSM) is investigating the incident. The 64-year-old man, a driver, was found in a private car believed to have crashed into the gate of the parking lot of Artyzen Grand Lapa at 9 a.m. yesterday. He was not breathing and had no heartbeat when the firemen arrived on the scene, but had no obvious crash injuries.

DSEDT promotes ‘Patent Research and Analysis’ training

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) is promoting a training course on “Patent Research and Analysis.” According to a statement, the purpose of the session is to promote the development of local scientific and technological innovation, and enable local scientific researchers to master the knowledge of patent search methods, analysis of its results, and research practice. The session will take place on March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the DSEDT, and will include the participation of experts from the China National Intellectual Property Administration. The session will be conducted in Mandarin and those interested should register via DSEDT’s official website.