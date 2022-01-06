Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Macau flight

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air will resume direct weekly flights between Macau and Manila, kicking off on February 5.

Yesterday, the Philippines-based carrier announced its “new flights” from Macau, Jakarta, and Saigon in February, from which passengers connect on in the Philippines.

A one-way ticket costs around MOP900 and flights are scheduled every Saturday.

This comes after a nearly two-year-long travel halt to Macau, as the SAR border has remained closed since March 2020.

The new flight is the second scheduled international flight using Macau International Airport since Scoot resumed its Singapore route in April 2021. A significant number of residents have used Scoot flights to leave and re-enter Macau from/to regions outside mainland China.

Border measures remain in effect for non-resident workers and tourists.

The flight will hence only cater to Filipinos who wish to return home, and Macau ID card holders stranded in the Philippines.

The Philippine Consulate General in Macau has already repatriated a total of 5,152 people across 26 flights to date since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The existence of this new flight implies that stranded Filipinos in the SAR do not need to wait for a repatriation flight to be brought back home.

As part of the health authorities’ requirements, passengers coming from extremely high-risk cities – including the Philippines – are required to present certificates for three nucleic acid tests conducted within five days of the intended departure date.

Each test must be conducted at least 24 hours apart.

These passengers will also have to undergo 28 days of quarantine – which could be extended to 35 days if they test positive under serologic testing.