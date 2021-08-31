CEM power box renewal subsidy not generating much interest

Electricity supplier CEM has issued invitation to 68 buildings to participate in a power box renewal scheme — but only has received 11 confirmations.

The scheme was unveiled in December last year, aiming to subsidize and technically support local buildings to renew their public electricity supply facilities. To be eligible, the buildings must be aged at least 30 years, no taller than seven stories, and have no management committee, residents’ association or management services.

After surveying about 2,800 such buildings, the power supplier discovered that more than 100 such buildings are at elevated risk.

The main difficulty, according to Cheng U Man, customer services director of the CEM, is that to participate in the scheme residential complexes must hold a general meeting of the residents’ association, and obtain the approval of more than half of the residents.

Of the 11 buildings that have confirmed their intention to participate, only one has completed the said renewal. Cheng hopes that the success of the project will help encourage other buildings in similar situations to participate in the scheme.

Cheong Ka Meng, engineer with the CEM, said that many buildings have their power box installed too low to the ground. When floods occur, they will be at significant risk of short circuiting, power outages and, in the worst case, power leakage.

The renewal will thus include raising the power boxes of these buildings.

The scheme was kicked-off with an initial investment of MOP30 million by shareholders of the CEM. It is expected that, in its first three years, the scheme will be able to provide assistance to between 150 and 200 buildings, benefitting about 3,000 households. The CEM will sponsor 80% of the project. The remaining costs, usually ranged between MOP2,000 and MOP4,000 per household, will be shared among all residents in the building. AL