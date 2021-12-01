Census | Population increases by nearly a quarter over past decade

The city recorded a population of 682,100 in August 2021, equating to an increase of 23.5% decade-over-decade, the government’s Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) announced yesterday.

The data was collected during the 2021 Population Census conducted between September 3 and October 31 this year. Yesterday, the DSEC announced its preliminary results.

The average annual growth was 2.1% over the past decade.

A total of 202,700 households were recorded in this census period, amounting to a rise of 18.7% from 10 years ago. Households were sized at 2.98 people on average.

Women continued to outnumber men, with females and males accounting for 53% and 47% of the total population respectively. The gender ratio – 320,300 males and 361,800 females – was calculated to be 88.5 males per 100 females.

In comparison to the data from 2011, the youth population (aged 0-14 years) increased by 50.3% to 99,000, and the adult population (aged 15-64 years) rose by 12.0% to 500,300.

Macau has become an aging population, with the elderly population (aged 65 and above) surging by 107.2% to 82,800.

The data indicates an overall rise in life expectancy. The median age increased from 37 years in 2011 to 38.4 years this year. As population aging continued, the elderly dependency ratio grew from 8.9% in 2011 to 16.6%.

Analyzed by district, the three most populated districts were Baixa da Taipa, Novos Aterros da Areia Preta (NATAP) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon, with respective counts of 75,700, 70,700 and 68,900.

Coloane, Ilha Verde, Universidade & Baía de Pac On, and Pac On & Taipa Grande recorded surges of 753.7%, 143.5%, 124.4% and 121.1% respectively in their populations.

These districts have had a relatively high number of new buildings and large public housing estates constructed in the past decade.

The total land area of Macau measured 33.0 square kilometers, with an average annual growth of 1% over the past 10 years, less than the average annual population growth.

As a result, the population density increased from 18,454 persons per square kilometer in 2011 to 20,645 persons per square kilometer.