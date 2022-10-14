Center continuously records rise in support requests

The Women’s Federation Psychotherapy Center has received a large percentage of residents seeking assistance for family, marriage, and interpersonal problems.

According to the center director, Lao Chan Fong, more than 80% of the requests for assistance were related to families, while around 30% (99 residents) said they had thoughts of hurting themselves or suicide, four of whom were underaged students.

According to Lao, the proportion of children and adolescents willing to seek help has risen from more than 20% in 2020 to the current 30%.

The Women’s Federation Psychotherapy Center has been established for 10 years.

As of June this year, the center has conducted more than 3,300 cases and 32,000 interviews since its establishment in 2012.

In 2021, the center provided services to a total of 908 requests for assistance, of which the total number of new cases is 683. The total number of interviews conducted was 3,058.

Back in July, health authorities advised members of the public with mental health concerns due to the long duration of Covid-19 prevention measures to seek help.

This came after the city recorded consecutive suicide cases – particularly among older adults.

As of July, government data shows that there has been a total of 53 suicides; a figure close to the 60 suicides recorded in the entire year of 2021.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).