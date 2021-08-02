Central Library discussed at AL, flyover to be considered

On the initiative of lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng, an inquiry was put to the government concerning the Central Library project, noting concerns regarding the price, timing for construction, and accessibility planning.

At the Legislative Assembly (AL) session yesterday, the director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Mok Ian Ian, said that the government is paying attention to the project’s development as well as public opinion gathered thus far.

The vice president of IC, Deland Leong, added that the IC is now considering including an access flyover (not considered in the original plans) to improve accessibility to the new library.

“IC did not originally consider the flyover to improve access to the new library. But we now are considering the possibility of integrating such a structure in the project to ensure safety for citizens while crossing the road,” Leong said in response to several questions from lawmakers.

Lawmaker Sulu Sou wanted to know what solutions would be available for other facilities that were originally intended to be included in the now-abandoned Youth Activity Center project. This project was abandoned with the decision to relocate the new Central Library from the Old Court Building to the former Estoril Hotel land plot at Tap Seac Square.

According to Mok, solutions are being considered for such schools, saying that the construction of the facilities in “other land spaces” is the most likely solution.

While the majority of the lawmakers urged the government to ensure that the project moves forward without delay or exceeding the budget, lawmaker Mak Soi Kun had a very different opinion.

Mak said that the IC should “communicate with the Land and Public Works Bureau and consider starting construction of the new Central Library at a later stage.”

The lawmaker fears that there will be too many ongoing public works projects in progress at the same time, potentially resulting in a shortage of manpower within the construction sector.