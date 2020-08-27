Central Library to be built elsewhere

The Central Library project will no longer be built at the location of the Old Court Building in downtown Macau.

Public broadcaster Radio Macau reported yesterday that the government has changed its mind on the controversial plan, which has faced numerous setbacks in recent years.

According to the broadcaster, the government plans to use the Old Court Building near Nam Van Lake for another purpose.

At present, the new location proposed for the project is not known to the public.

The Central Library project, estimated to cost as much as 900 million patacas, was opposed by lawmakers and urban planners, who suggested it be built in another location.

The government of Chui Sai On had regarded the Central Library as one of the most important developments in the cultural sector of Macau. DB