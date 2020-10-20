CESL Asia awards 35 participants in drawing contest

The CESL Asia Social Investment 20th Anniversary drawing contest themed “How to Grow a Beautiful City” has awarded 35 children who participated in the contest.

The competition received over 100 artwork submissions from local children aged 8 to 12.

The judges, composed of the firm’s executives, unanimously agreed that “the artworks were fabulous and relevant to the CESL Asia Social Investment Initiative (CSII),” according to a statement released by the firm.

The winners were Leong Chi Neng, Wong Ching Hang, Lo Sin Man, and Lei Tin Cheong. The Online Popularity Award was won by Wong Ching Hang, based on online voting results. There were also 30 participants who received Merit Awards.

The drawing contest “encouraged children to explore beauty, harmony and inclusion in the community using their imagination and coloring and drawing talents.”

CESL Asia Kid’s Drawing Contest is part of CESL Asia’s CSII that invests in local talent development and charitable activities aiming to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive community.

“This is beyond corporate social responsibility,” CESL Asia President and CEO António Trindade previously told the Times.

“We believe that this is why CESL Asia has flourished in the past decades – because of our outreach and giving back to the society. We have become in tune with community needs and pay attention to what is needed for development.”

The judging and selection were based on a criteria of adherence to the theme, design creativity as well as drawing skills and color combination.

Macau Daily Times was the official media partner of the CESL Asia Social Investment 20th Anniversary Kid’s Drawing and Coloring Contest. LV