CESL Asia event raises MOP110,000 for MSO

The CESL Asia and Friends Sport Fun Day has raised over MOP110,000 in donations to Macau Special Olympics (MSO).

The sixth edition of the event has brought together 21 entities and over 200 participants at the Macau Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium.

Launched by CESL Asia Corporate Social Investment Initiative (CSII) to support MSO athletes’ development programs and promote values of equality and inclusion within the community, the event featured football and bocce tournaments, where teams were from partnering entities and organizations joined by MSO athletes.

The Macau Institution of Engineers was crowned champion of the “Corporate Football Tournament”, and the Bank of China and the Macau Association for Parents of People with Developmental Disabilities’ “Set Sail” were crowned champions of the “Golden Cup and Silver Plate Corporate Inclusive Bocce Tournament”.

To allow MSO athletes to try new sports activities, Sporting Clube de Macau set up a sporting trial zone where the athletes experienced the thrill of football training with professional players.

Commenting on the event, CESL Asia president and CEO António Trindade said: “It [the event] demonstrates the importance of challenging prejudices and inspiring people to support others and improve the health and the well-being of everyone.”

“This year is the 35th anniversary of MSO and we are honored to be their long-term and likeminded partner and hope to continue growing the community with MSO in a sustainable way,” he added.

Staff Reporter

*Macau Daily Times is the media partner of the event.