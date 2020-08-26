CESL Asia launches drawing contest to enrich children’s stay-at-home summer

Local energy and environment firm CESL Asia is organizing a drawing contest for children this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its CESL Asia Social Investment Program.

Themed “How to Grow a Beautiful City,” the drawing contest is intended to encourage children to explore beauty, harmony and inclusion in the community using their imagination and drawing talent, according to a press release seen yesterday by Macau Daily Times.

Mindful of the current pandemic circumstances, the contest “also provides an opportunity to enrich children’s at-home activities and to increase family interaction, love, positive energy and well-being,” the release said.

The event is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic as a replacement to the larger community events normally held in the summer, so as to avoid the congregation of crowds.

According to CESL Asia President and CEO António Trindade, the contest is just one of many community outreach projects arranged every year by the local firm.

“This is beyond corporate social responsibility,” said Trindade, when asked about the impact of these projects. “Starting only last year, companies were beginning to talk about how essential it is to have a purpose – we have been [saying] that for decades. We are talking about business sustainability. We believe that this is why CESL Asia has flourished in the past decades – because of our outreach and giving back to the society. We have become in tune with the community needs and pay attention to what it needs for development.”

The contest is now open for enrolment until September 9 to Macau children aged from 8 to 12. To participate parents and kids should scan the QR Code on the poster or visit CESL Asia’s Facebook page for detailed information.

The judging and selection will be based on the following criteria: adherence to the theme, design creativity as well as drawing skills and color combination. All drawings that include a reference related to CESL Asia Social Investment Program will be awarded a bonus.

The submissions will go through a three-stage review process. First, an internal team from CESL Asia will select between 30 and 40 highlighted entries from all of the competition submissions. Second, a panel of judges drawn from local artists and “those connected to the art world” will narrow down the selection. Finally, the remaining entries will be put to public vote online.

Macau Daily Times is the official media partner of the CESL Asia Social Investment 20th Anniversary Kid’s Drawing and Coloring Contest.