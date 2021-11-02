CESL Asia raises MOP107,000 in another support for MSO

The “CESL Asia and Friends Sport Fun Day” has raised a total of MOP107,000 in donations to support Macau Special Olympics’ (MSO) work with people who have intellectual disabilities.

In order to remain in line with the government’s anti-pandemic policy and avoid crowds, CESL Asia rescheduled arrangements for the event and held a Bocce Tournament to promote the inclusive culture.

Usually, the event is held at the Workers Stadium, but because of the pandemic, the sports fun day was mounted on a reduced scale.

“We discussed with MSO and our partners and most said that they would still like to do it this year in a smaller scale at MSO headquarters. So, we reduced the scale of the event and allowed one team per corporate partner, and the event was a huge success,” CESL Asia President & CEO António Trindade told the Times.

Together with MSO, seventeen entities and various volunteers organized the sports day event that included a Bocce Tournament, Guest Race and MSO Individual Race.

The champions and the runners-up of the Bocce tournament were the teams formed by MSO Athletes and employees of Banco Tai Fung, Bank of China Macau Branch, and Macau Institution of Engineers.

“The [event] has been held for five years now […] Despite the impact of the pandemic, CESL Asia keeps living its commitment to support those in need with positive actions and donations and we are very grateful to like-minded clients and partners for their support,” said Trindade.

Echoing the sentiment, Hetzer Siu Yu Hong, CEO of MSO shared: “Over the years, we have seen how the participants truly understand the needs of disadvantaged groups and we also recognize the role they play in promoting a culture of inclusion in society. I believe we will be able to overcome all adversity with the support of so many companies and CESL Asia.”

Last year, the event attracted more than 150 participants and volunteers, raising over MOP120,000 patacas, which was donated to the MSO.

